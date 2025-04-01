Ratan Tata Leaves Behind An Incredible Portfolio Of Assets | A Look At Who Gets What

scorecardresearch
Six months after the passing of Ratan Tata, details of his will have surfaced, showcasing the legendary industrialist’s enduring commitment to philanthropy and family. With a staggering fortune of nearly ₹4,000 crore, Tata left the majority of his wealth to charity through the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust. His assets include stakes in Tata Sons, TCS, and various start-ups like UrbanClap and CureFit. Beyond charity, he ensured provisions for his family, close friends, loyal staff, and even his beloved pets. Notably, his brother Jimmy Tata inherits a share of a Juhu bungalow, while his half-sisters and confidante Mohini Dutta receive significant allocations. A unique “no-contest” clause ensures that his will remains unchallenged. He also ensured his Tata Sons stake is not sold to outsiders

