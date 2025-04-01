Ratan Tata Leaves Behind An Incredible Portfolio Of Assets | A Look At Who Gets What

Six months after the passing of Ratan Tata, details of his will have surfaced, showcasing the legendary industrialist’s enduring commitment to philanthropy and family. With a staggering fortune of nearly ₹4,000 crore, Tata left the majority of his wealth to charity through the Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and Trust. His assets include stakes in Tata Sons, TCS, and various start-ups like UrbanClap and CureFit. Beyond charity, he ensured provisions for his family, close friends, loyal staff, and even his beloved pets. Notably, his brother Jimmy Tata inherits a share of a Juhu bungalow, while his half-sisters and confidante Mohini Dutta receive significant allocations. A unique “no-contest” clause ensures that his will remains unchallenged. He also ensured his Tata Sons stake is not sold to outsiders