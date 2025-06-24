RBI Governor Reflects On Student Days At Alma Mater IIT Kanpur, Speaks On Trust & Integrity

At the 58th Convocation of IIT Kanpur, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra delivered a heartfelt and insightful address, reflecting on his student days and sharing powerful life lessons on leadership and trust. Recalling a time when shopkeepers—both on campus and miles away in Kanpur—offered credit to students without hesitation, he highlighted how deeply IITK students were trusted. Using this anecdote as a foundation, Malhotra spoke about the vital role trust plays in every relationship—be it in marriage, the workplace, or governance. He emphasised that while trust takes time to build, it can be lost in an instant, and that integrity, ethics, courage, and humility are essential traits for any leader. His message to graduating students was clear: earn trust, preserve it, and always lead by example.