RBI Governor: Regulations Should Not Create Unintentional Financial Barriers

Regulations should not create unintentional barriers to financial inclusion — is a key point emphasised by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra at the FATF Private Sector Collaborative Forum 2025 (PSCF 2025) in Mumbai. The forum brings together global leaders, financial institutions, and stakeholders to address pressing issues related to money laundering and terrorist financing. Governor Malhotra highlighted the importance of balanced regulatory measures that effectively curb financial crimes without hindering accessibility for legitimate businesses. He stressed the vital role of private sector collaboration in maintaining a secure financial system and the need to leverage technology for enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) efforts. The discussions also focused on improving due diligence, early detection of suspicious activities, and addressing emerging risks such as cryptocurrency-related laundering. With over 250 participants from FATF member countries, academia, and civil society, PSCF 2025 serves as a pivotal platform for advancing global AML/CFT standards.