RBI Retains FY26 GDP Growth Target At 6.5%, But Warns Of Economic Headwinds

  New Delhi,
  Aug 6, 2025,
  Updated Aug 6, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

India's economy continues to stand firm amid global challenges. While the world grapples with trade tensions, inflation reversals, and financial volatility, the RBI has retained its GDP growth projection for the country at 6.5% for 2025-26. Rural consumption, strong government capex, and a good monsoon are fuelling demand and boosting agriculture. However, industrial growth remains uneven. With global risks—like geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions—still looming large, the outlook remains cautiously optimistic. Watch this detailed breakdown of India’s economic forecast, sectoral performance, and global headwinds by the central bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

