RCAP Acquisition | IIHL's Ashok Hinduja On Insurance Listings, Acquisition Delay & Capital Plans

The Hinduja Group-led IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) has officially completed the acquisition of Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance Capital. IIHL chairman Ashok Hinduja confirmed that the transaction is finalized, with ₹5,600 crore paid to creditors, bringing an end to the prolonged resolution process. Hinduja outlined IIHL’s plans for Reliance Capital, emphasizing that Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance will be publicly listed within the next 2-3 years, and the 'Reliance' branding will be phased out. IIHL also plans to divest most of the 39-40 smaller subsidiaries of Reliance Capital, retaining only the insurance, broking, and asset reconstruction businesses.