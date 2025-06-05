RCB’s Victory Turns Into Grief: Stampede Kills 11, Families Mourn Youthful Dreams Lost Forever

What was meant to be a historic celebration for RCB fans turned into a horrifying tragedy. After waiting 18 long years for an IPL victory, the joy in Bengaluru quickly turned into grief when a massive stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 innocent lives. From 13-year-old Divyanshi, who came to see her hero Virat Kohli… to young achievers like Shiva, Chinmayi, Prajwal, Poorna and Manoj — the lives lost were full of promise. Their families are now left with pain, loss, and one burning question: Who will take responsibility? Despite police warnings and crowd management concerns, no proper arrangements were made. While leaders pass the blame, grieving families demand answers and justice. Watch the full report from ground zero, featuring heart-wrenching stories from victims' families and the lapses that led to this preventable disaster.