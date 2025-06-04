Ready For Inauguration | Chenab Bridge: World’s Tallest Railway Bridge And Engineering Wonder

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the world’s highest railway bridge — the iconic Chenab Bridge — on June 6. A key part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL), this engineering marvel stands as a proud symbol of India’s technological and infrastructural strength. Built over challenging terrain in the Himalayan region, the Chenab Bridge is now ready to serve as a vital link in the Katra-to-Sangaldan stretch, bringing Kashmir closer to the rest of India with a direct rail connection to New Delhi.