Reciprocal Tariffs: Analysing Donald Trump's 27% Tariff & What It Means For India's Economy

US President Donald Trump has imposed sweeping reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, including India, China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. India now faces a 27% import duty, a move that could significantly impact trade, exports, and key economic sectors. While Trump has referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "friend", he has also criticized India’s trade policies, calling its tariffs "very, very tough." With global markets in turmoil and US allies expressing shock over one of the biggest trade shifts in recent years, what does this mean for India's economy? How will these tariffs affect Indian industries, global trade relations, and economic growth? Watch a conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, as Former Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan deciphers the impact of Trump’s tariffs on India.Will India retaliate? Which sectors will bear the brunt of these duties? And what could be the long-term impact on India's trade relations with the US? Tune in now as we discuss the winners and losers in this trade war and explore what’s next for India’s economy!