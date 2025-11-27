Red Fort Blast Probe: India Today Exposes Illegal Fertilizers & Explosives Network

Investigators probing the Red Fort car bombing have uncovered a chilling truth — the “white-collar” terrorists behind the attack amassed more than 2,600 kg of NPK and 1,000+ kg of ammonium nitrate from Haryana’s Faridabad, right under the system’s nose. As agencies seal fertilizer shop records across Nuh, Sohna, and Faridabad, India Today’s undercover team travelled across Delhi-NCR — and found deadly bomb-making ingredients freely available, even days after the blast. From Akbarpur Bharota to Sonipat and deep inside Nuh’s mining belt, shopkeepers and explosive handlers agreed to sell NPK, DAP, fuel oil, and even mining explosives without IDs, without paperwork, without hesitation. A terrifying exposé of how easily one can assemble an IED shopping list — putting national security at grave risk.