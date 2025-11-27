Red Fort Blast Probe Uncovers ‘Hospital–Terror’ Network; Omar’s Radicalisation Remarks Spark Debate

The Red Fort blast investigation has taken a chilling turn — now pointing toward a sinister “hospital–terror network” linked to Al Falah Hospital. Investigators say ward boy Soyab emerged as a crucial facilitator, allegedly providing shelter, phones, safe houses, and cover to suicide bomber Dr. Umar-un-Nabi. But the terror trail has quickly snowballed into a major political storm. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ignited a fiery debate on faith, admissions, and radicalisation. While defending Muslim admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, Omar warned that blocking them here could push them toward radicalisation elsewhere — a remark that drew instant backlash. BJP leader Sunil Sharma has accused him of appeasing radical elements and triggering fresh controversy.