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Red Sea Crisis: How Global Shipping Lines Are Navigating Another Major Disruption

Red Sea Crisis: How Global Shipping Lines Are Navigating Another Major Disruption

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 11:26 PM IST

At the BT Infrastructure Summit, Sunil Vaswani, ED of the Container Shipping Lines Association (India), spoke about how global shipping lines are navigating the ongoing Red Sea crisis. He explained that the shipping industry has already faced major disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Red Sea crisis, forcing companies to adapt quickly. With many vessels avoiding the Suez Canal and taking the longer Cape of Good Hope route, shipping lines have had to deploy additional vessels and capacity. Vaswani said the experience gained from previous disruptions has helped the industry handle the current situation better, with Indian ports continuing to play a crucial role.

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