Relief For Farmers : Centre Removes 20% Export Duty On Onions

The Indian government has officially lifted the 20% export duty on onions, effective from April 1. This announcement was made by Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan, the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of India. The decision comes after several measures, including the export duty and minimum export price (MEP), were introduced to ensure a stable domestic supply. Despite these restrictions, India’s onion exports continued to grow, with monthly exports increasing from 0.72 LMT in September 2024 to 1.85 LMT in January 2025. This move reflects the government’s efforts to balance supporting farmers while keeping onion prices affordable for consumers.

