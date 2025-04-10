Remembering Darshan Mehta | The Man Who Revolutionised India’s Luxury Retail Industry

Darshan Mehta, a pioneer in India's luxury retail landscape, left an indelible mark on the industry. As the former Managing Director of Reliance Brands, he shaped the face of luxury fashion in India, bringing global icons such as Burberry, Valentino, and Tiffany & Co. to Indian stores. Mehta’s strategic foresight led to the creation of Jio World Plaza and Jio World Drive — redefining India's luxury shopping experience. His career began with a strong foundation in finance, serving at PwC and Arvind Brands, where he introduced high-end brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Gant, and Nautica to the Indian market. In 2007, he became the founding CEO of Reliance Brands, overseeing a rapid expansion that included strategic acquisitions of Genesis Colors and Hamleys. His dedication to brand integrity, long-term value creation, and return on capital employed built a lasting empire. A man of relentless focus, Mehta was also known for his active lifestyle. His passing on April 9, 2025, at the age of 64, leaves behind a legacy of transformative leadership and a reshaped retail industry. The Retailers Association of India praised him for shaping an entire industry and bringing global luxury to Indian shelves. He may no longer be with us, but his contributions to India's luxury retail sector will continue to inspire future generations.