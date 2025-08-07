Business Today
Rescue Delays, Vanished Roads: Ground Report From Dharali Flash Flood Zone

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 1:18 PM IST

More than 24 hours after devastating flash floods struck Uttarakhand’s Dharali, chaos and confusion continue. Entire stretches of road to Gangotri have caved in, forcing rescue teams to trek through dense forests. Helicopters are airlifting stranded villagers, while families await word from missing loved ones without internet or mobile connectivity. No official cause has been confirmed — but experts now suspect a glacial or lake breach. This is a ground report from the epicentre — where time is running out, and answers are still missing.

