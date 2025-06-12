Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Rescue Ops On Ground As Air India Jet Crashes In Ahmedabad | On Ground Coverage

Rescue Ops On Ground As Air India Jet Crashes In Ahmedabad | On Ground Coverage

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 12, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 12, 2025, 9:24 PM IST

A devastating aviation tragedy unfolded in Ahmedabad on Thursday as Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, crashed shortly after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

 

This ground report by Atul Tiwari brings you an exclusive walk-through from the crash site, capturing the intensity of ongoing rescue operations. Dramatic visuals show the wreckage engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising from near the runway. Emergency teams, including the fire brigade and JCB machines, are seen breaking through walls and clearing debris to reach those trapped. Shattered parts of the aircraft lie scattered across the site as victims are rushed to nearby hospitals. 

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended