Rohini’s Explosive Video Triggers Lalu Family Showdown | Tej Pratap Targets ‘Jaichands’

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 19, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 19, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

A bitter family feud has exploded inside the Lalu Yadav parivaar after Rohini Acharya released a sharp new video amid her allegations against brother Tejashwi’s camp. The video shows Rohini confronting a journalist over remarks she says demeaned her kidney donation to her father. Meanwhile, Lalu’s estranged son Tej Pratap has fired fresh accusations, questioning whether “Jaichands” inside the RJD family are mentally torturing his parents. Tej Pratap has even appealed to PM Modi, Amit Shah and the Bihar government for an investigation, saying Lalu Prasad cannot handle the pressure. A humiliating poll defeat has cracked open old wounds, turning this feud into Bihar politics’ own Bigg Boss drama.

