₹17,000 Crore Worli Redevelopment Gives 556 Families New Homes

A historic housing transformation is unfolding in Mumbai's Worli as 556 families from century-old BDD 'chawls' receive keys to their brand-new 500 sq ft flats—a huge leap from their cramped 180 sq ft rooms. The ₹17,000 crore redevelopment project will ultimately shift over 15,000 residents into modern, amenity-rich high-rises, some with stunning sea views. Built by Tata Housing, the towers include water harvesting, rooftop solar, and smart lighting. While many step into their dream homes, others still await completion amidst dust and disruption—but hope runs high. For the middle-class beneficiaries, this is more than a change of address—it's a life upgrade in one of Mumbai's prime locations.