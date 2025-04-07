₹2/L Excise Hike on Petrol & Diesel| No Change In Retail Prices|Ajay Srivastava On Market Impact

In a conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, discusses the government’s latest move to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre—without passing it on to consumers. As global oil prices crash to their lowest since April 2021, Srivastava questions the government’s long-standing formula of increasing duties whenever crude falls. He argues that India must seize this moment not by simply collecting more taxes but by cutting production costs to become globally competitive. Will India finally reposition itself in the global supply chain? Are we missing a big opportunity in this tariff turmoil? Srivastava shares sharp insights on the economic implications of this decision, the opportunity for key sectors like aviation, and what India must do to boost exports and productivity. Don't miss this critical conversation on strategy, policy, and the road ahead.