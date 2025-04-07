scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
₹2/L Excise Hike on Petrol & Diesel| No Change In Retail Prices|Ajay Srivastava On Market Impact

Feedback

₹2/L Excise Hike on Petrol & Diesel| No Change In Retail Prices|Ajay Srivastava On Market Impact

 

In a conversation with Siddharth Zarabi, Editor, Business Today, Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Consulting, discusses the government’s latest move to hike excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹2 per litre—without passing it on to consumers. As global oil prices crash to their lowest since April 2021, Srivastava questions the government’s long-standing formula of increasing duties whenever crude falls. He argues that India must seize this moment not by simply collecting more taxes but by cutting production costs to become globally competitive. Will India finally reposition itself in the global supply chain? Are we missing a big opportunity in this tariff turmoil? Srivastava shares sharp insights on the economic implications of this decision, the opportunity for key sectors like aviation, and what India must do to boost exports and productivity. Don't miss this critical conversation on strategy, policy, and the road ahead.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement