₹3,000 A Year To Travel On 200 National Highways? Nitin Gadkari Explains New FASTag Annual Pass

The government is set to launch a FASTag-based annual pass priced at ₹3,000, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced via an X post. Available exclusively for non-commercial private vehicles, the pass will be issued starting August 15. It will remain valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 trips—whichever is earlier. Gadkari stated that this annual pass aims to ensure seamless and cost-effective travel across National Highways nationwide. A dedicated link for activation and renewal will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra App, as well as the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH. Listen in to know more.