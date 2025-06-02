₹7 Cr For ‘Guarantee’ Committees: Congress Govt Under Fire In Karnataka

The Karnataka Congress government, led by CM Siddaramaiah, claims it's cash-strapped and unable to fully deliver on its poll guarantees. But here's the joke, the Siddaramaiah govt has released 7.65 crore to workers of a Guarantee Implementation Committee! Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has defended the move, "Whatever we have committed, we have kept in the budget and will implement it." but critics, including the BJP, allege the Congress is funding its cadre while the public waits for promised benefits. With multiple delays reported in disbursal of guarantees, questions are being raised about the government’s real priorities. At a time when funds are said to be tight, why are committees getting crores while citizens are left waiting?