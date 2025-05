Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of the newly built Vizhinjam deep water seaport in Kerala, developed at a cost of ₹8,800 crore. He noted that the port will lessen India’s reliance on foreign ports for transshipment, which had led to substantial revenue losses in the past. Modi also mentioned that the port’s capacity is expected to triple in the coming years, enabling it to handle larger vessels and unlock fresh economic prospects for both Kerala and India.