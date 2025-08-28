Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
RSS Chief Bhagwat: International Trade Must Be Voluntary, Not Under Pressure

RSS Chief Bhagwat: International Trade Must Be Voluntary, Not Under Pressure

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 28, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 28, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has made a strong pitch for self-reliance, stressing that international trade should happen voluntarily and not under external pressure. Speaking at a centenary lecture series, Bhagwat said that being aatmnirbhar (self-reliant) does not mean stopping imports, but prioritising indigenous products while avoiding unnecessary dependence. His remarks come on the same day the US imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports linked to Russian oil purchases. Addressing diplomats, bureaucrats, scientists, and thinkers, Bhagwat highlighted the need for swadeshi-driven growth while cautioning against radicalism, wokeism, and unchecked consumerism. Watch the full report for detailed insights. Don’t forget to like, share, comment, and subscribe for more updates.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended