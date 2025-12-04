Rupee Falls Below ₹90 Per Dollar | What It Means For India’s Economy?

The Indian Rupee has fallen below ₹90 per US dollar for the first time, marking a historic low after losing 230 paise in just 27 trading sessions. This sharp slide stems from growing uncertainty around the India-US trade deal, concerns over rising tariffs, and the geopolitical optics of India’s engagement with Russia. Foreign investors are pulling funds from Indian markets, pushing demand back toward the US dollar, while fears of a widening trade deficit and cautious sentiment have added further pressure. Although the RBI is believed to be intervening, it has allowed the market to test the crucial ₹90 level. A weaker rupee immediately makes imports, foreign education, overseas travel, electronics, crude oil, and industrial inputs more expensive—raising inflation risks and squeezing corporate margins. Yet, exporters and households receiving remittances stand to gain from higher rupee inflows. The key question now is whether the RBI will defend the ₹90 mark or let the currency find a new range, with the outcome heavily influenced by US interest rates, global dollar strength, foreign flows, and crude prices. This video breaks down the full picture of what the rupee’s fall means for India’s economy, businesses, and households.