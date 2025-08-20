Business Today
Russia Defends India's Oil Purchases| "West Criticism Means You're Doing Everything Right"

  New Delhi
  Aug 20, 2025
  Updated Aug 20, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

 

Russian diplomat Roman Babushkin, Chargé d'Affaires at the Russian Embassy in India, firmly backed India’s stance on continuing oil imports from Moscow despite US pressure. Responding to comments by a US trade adviser, Babushkin said, “If the West criticises you, it means you are doing everything right.” He stressed that India and Russia share a “true strategic partnership” that remains strong even in challenging circumstances. Highlighting President Putin’s recent call to PM Modi as proof of India’s importance, he said Russia is committed to resolving issues for mutual benefit.

