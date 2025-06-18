Business Today
Russia Should Never Have Been Removed! | Trump Pushes For G8 Comeback | G7 Divided On Putin

  • Jun 18, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 18, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Calling Russia’s 2014 removal a “big mistake,” Trump says the Kremlin should have never been ousted for annexing Crimea. The Kremlin quickly welcomed the remarks, reigniting questions about Russia’s return to the global power circle. From G6 to G7 to G8 — and back again? Dive into the history of this elite summit, how Russia was once part of the group, and why the debate over Putin’s return is once again making global headlines. Also hear what the Kremlin had to say in response and how this could reshape the future of global diplomacy.

TAGS:
