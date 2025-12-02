Russia Speaks On Tariff Pressure: India–Russia Ties Must Stay Free From Third-Country Influence

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed concerns over potential high US tariffs on India due to its imports of Russian oil, stating that Moscow cannot interfere in India–US diplomatic matters. He acknowledged external pressure on India but emphasized the need for an India–Russia partnership architecture free from third-country influence. Peskov praised India’s sovereign approach in defining its national interests. On Afghanistan, he highlighted its strategic relevance for former Soviet states and stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with Kabul. The remarks came during a media briefing ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India.

