Russia's Prez Putin Bets On Iran: $4 Billion Oil Deals, 20-Year Pact Reshape Global Power Balance

With the Israel-Iran conflict escalating, Russian President Vladimir Putin is quietly reshaping the global power dynamic. As the West struggles to contain Tehran, Moscow is stepping in — forging a sweeping 20-year strategic pact and signing $4 billion in oil deals with Iran. From Iranian drones powering Russia’s war in Ukraine to arms flowing across the Caspian Sea, the Moscow-Tehran axis is growing stronger. On April 25th, Iran signed major oil field deals with Russian firms, deepening this alliance. Is this just strategy — or Putin’s real endgame to counter Western sanctions and reposition Russia as a global broker of power?