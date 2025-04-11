scorecardresearch
Feedback

S. Jaishankar: AI, Nuclear Energy & Talent Will Shape Global Tech Future

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar addressed the toughest global tech policy challenges during the Global Technology Summit 2025. He stressed how technology and national security have merged, making traditional trade and partnerships more complex. From trusted digital ecosystems to resilient supply chains, Jaishankar outlined why old models of global cooperation may no longer hold. He also connected the growth of AI with a revived interest in nuclear energy, emphasizing that talent mobility and natural resources will be the new power levers. Citing “data as the new oil,” he questioned how nations will refine, consume, and trade this critical asset. His closing message? India remains optimistic amidst the churn. A must-watch for policymakers, technologists, and strategists.

