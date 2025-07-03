S. Jaishankar in DC | India-US Ties, Pakistan & Terrorism Unfiltered

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar addressed pointed questions in Washington, D.C., covering the India-US relationship, Pakistan's role, and global responses to terrorism. He firmly stated that India-U.S. ties are defined by mutual growth—not third-country dynamics like Pakistan. On terrorism, he criticized the West’s inconsistent stance, stressing that India remains principled and consistent when addressing global terror attacks.

Key Takeaways:

India's independent and confident diplomacy stance

Ceasefire with Pakistan: Handled bilaterally via DGMOs

Strong critique of Western double standards on terrorism

India-US bond: Built on trade, tech, defense—not Pakistan