Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
S Jaishankar In Moscow: India-Russia Ties Steady As Trump Tariffs Loom

S Jaishankar In Moscow: India-Russia Ties Steady As Trump Tariffs Loom

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 22, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 22, 2025, 1:20 PM IST

 

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Moscow comes as the US threatens India with tariff pressure. In a crucial meeting with President Putin, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s “sanctions-proof” strategic partnership with Russia, focusing on trade, energy, defence, agriculture, and technology. He also stressed that India is not the largest buyer of Russian oil or LNG, countering US arguments on sanctions. Meanwhile, China openly voiced support for India against Trump’s tariff moves, marking a rare alignment. With BRICS, SCO, and G20 cooperation on the agenda, New Delhi’s message is clear—India will chart its own economic roadmap, independent of Washington’s pressure. Watch this report for the full diplomatic and trade implications.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended