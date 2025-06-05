S. Jaishankar: India-Australia Now Strong Allies In Trade, Defense, Tech And More

At the 5th anniversary of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighted the remarkable transformation in bilateral ties. Once centered around cricket, the relationship now spans defense, trade, education, and technology. He credited strong leadership, trust, and mutual respect for deepening cooperation, citing milestones like the ECTA trade deal, mobility partnerships, and growing people-to-people ties. He praised Australia’s solidarity during the Pahalgam attack and reaffirmed India’s commitment to elevate the partnership further—exploring new avenues such as critical minerals, cyber, space, and multilateral platforms like the Quad and East Asia Summit.