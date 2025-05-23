Business Today
S Jaishankar: India-Pak Ceasefire Was Directly Negotiated

  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 3:57 PM IST

In an interview with Denmark’s TV2 Channel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. He revealed that the terrorists operated from Pakistan with state protection, prompting India to respond with a strong military strike on May 10. This led to Pakistan seeking a ceasefire, negotiated directly between both militaries. Jaishankar placed this regional conflict in the broader context of global unrest, citing Ukraine, the Middle East, and the COVID aftermath. He stressed the need for direct dialogue and peaceful resolution, asserting that India supports de-escalation through principled, responsible engagement between nations.

 

COURTESY: TV2 Channel, Denmark 

