S Jaishankar On Quad Strategy To Counter China On Everything From Critical Minerals To Maritime

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, from Washington D.C., unveiled key Quad strategies that send a clear signal to China: the Indo-Pacific is no longer one-sided. With initiatives like the Quad Critical Minerals Alliance, Indo-Pacific Logistics Network, and Maritime Legal Dialogue, India and its Quad allies are creating a robust alternative to Chinese dominance.

 

📌 Highlights from the video:
Quad’s united stand on strategic minerals
Joint maritime missions from Palau to Guam
India to host Quad Summit 2025
A growing alliance for peace, tech, & regional security
Jaishankar’s message is clear: India isn’t backing down. 

