S. Jaishankar Reveals How Emergency’s End Shaped His UPSC Interview In 1977 | Viral Speech

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has shared a deeply personal and politically charged moment from his past—his UPSC interview on March 21, 1977, the very day the Emergency was revoked. Speaking to a young audience, he recalls staying up all night watching the election results and walking into an interview full of shocked senior bureaucrats. The first question? "Tell us what happened in the election." With calm communication and sharp political insight, a 22-year-old Jaishankar explained the wave against Emergency without offending the establishment. This rare anecdote reveals how India’s future top diplomat learned to communicate under pressure—a skill that shaped his diplomatic career. Don't miss this story of courage, timing, and political wisdom!