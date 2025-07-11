Sabih Khan Named Apple COO: From Moradabad Streets To Cupertino's Core

Apple’s newest Chief Operating Officer, Sabih Khan, has a story that’s as inspiring as it is strategic. Born in Moradabad, Khan’s rise from humble beginnings to the top of Apple’s global operations shows the growing power of Indian-origin tech leaders. Having driven Apple’s sustainability goals and reshoring push, Khan now takes centre stage. His appointment signals Apple’s deeper intent in India—despite growing geopolitical pressure. Social media is abuzz, and Uttar Pradesh might just be next on Apple’s map. Watch this powerful journey that blends tech, talent, and nationalism.