Sachin Tendulkar Reveals The Spiritual Moment That Powered India’s 2011 World Cup Win

Sachin Tendulkar, Bharat Ratna and India’s cricketing icon, has shared a deeply personal story from the 2011 World Cup-his final and most cherished tournament. Ahead of the series, during a training camp in Bengaluru, Sachin received a special phone call informing him that “Baba” had sent him a book. That simple gesture filled him with confidence and inner strength. The book became his constant companion throughout the World Cup, grounding him spiritually as India marched toward glory. Reflecting on the final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai, Sachin recalls the moment India lifted the trophy as the golden peak of his career-a celebration where the entire nation stood united. He credits the victory to the blessings of fans, gurus, and above all, Baba.