"Saffron Flag Is Dharma’s Light": Yogi Adityanath’s Emotional Address At Ayodhya Dhwajarohan

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delivered a powerful and emotional address at the Dhwajarohan ceremony in Ayodhya. He said the grand Ram Mandir is a symbol of the faith, pride, and honour of 140 crore Indians. Yogi offered heartfelt gratitude to all karmyogis, saints, devotees, and warriors who dedicated their lives to the Ram Mandir movement, calling the day a tribute to their generations of struggle and sacrifice. He said the divine coincidence of Vibhav Panchami makes today’s celebration even more sacred. The saffron flag atop the temple, he added, represents Dharma, Maryada, Satya, Nyay, Rashtra Dharma, and the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Yogi praised Prime Minister Modi’s leadership since 2014, saying the nation’s collective tapasya and centuries-long wait has finally taken a sacred form in the Ram Mandir.