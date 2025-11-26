SAFRAN CEO’s Big Bet: Making India The LEAP ENGINE MRO Hub For Asia

Safran CEO Olivier Andriès in an interview with Business Today TV outlines the company’s biggest expansion in India yet, as Hyderabad becomes home to the world’s largest LEAP engine MRO facility. In this exclusive presentation, he explains why India is now a key pillar in Safran’s global manufacturing strategy for both civil and military aviation. Andriès details Safran’s long-term commitment to “Make in India,” including plans to scale engine maintenance capacity, train Indian engineers, and potentially assemble fighter engines if future Rafale orders rise.