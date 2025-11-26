Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
SAFRAN CEO’s Big Bet: Making India The LEAP ENGINE MRO Hub For Asia

SAFRAN CEO’s Big Bet: Making India The LEAP ENGINE MRO Hub For Asia

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 26, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 26, 2025, 6:02 PM IST

Safran CEO Olivier Andriès in an interview with Business Today TV outlines the company’s biggest expansion in India yet, as Hyderabad becomes home to the world’s largest LEAP engine MRO facility. In this exclusive presentation, he explains why India is now a key pillar in Safran’s global manufacturing strategy for both civil and military aviation. Andriès details Safran’s long-term commitment to “Make in India,” including plans to scale engine maintenance capacity, train Indian engineers, and potentially assemble fighter engines if future Rafale orders rise.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended