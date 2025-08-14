Sajjan Jindal: India Needs Aggressive Companies | Recalls Father’s Reaction To His First Listing

Watch JSW Group Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal speak at the listing of his son, Parth Jindal’s venture JSW Cement at the NSE. From remembering the advice he gave to his son to how he and his brothers convinced their father, O P Jindal, for the need to list their companies on stock exchanges, Sajjan Jindal recalls several anecdotes in his address. “That’s when we rode the tiger, and once you ride the tiger, you can never get off it. Today JSW Cement is riding the tiger,” Jindal quipped. He also says that companies in India can no longer afford to the conservative and had to be aggressive to succeed.