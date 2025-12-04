Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Sajjid Chinoy Of JP Morgan Explains Why Weak Rupee Doesn't Mean Weak Economy

Sajjid Chinoy Of JP Morgan Explains Why Weak Rupee Doesn't Mean Weak Economy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

JP Morgan's Chief India Economist, Sajid Chinoy explains why the weakening rupee may not be the negative story many assume. He argues that a strong currency does not equal a strong economy, and historically, nations that achieved rapid growth did so by keeping their currencies competitive to boost exports. A weaker rupee helps Indian goods become cheaper globally, while making imports more expensive, supporting domestic manufacturers. With U.S. tariffs on Indian products at 34% vs 16% for ASEAN competitors, depreciation helps level the playing field. It also counters cheap Chinese imports, protecting Indian industries and job creation. Chinoy stresses that depreciation must be calibrated—not feared—and challenges the misconception that a record-low rupee signals economic weakness.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended