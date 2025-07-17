Salman Khan Turns Brand Ambassador For Supercross League, Exclusively Reveals His Sporting Infra

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has officially become an investor and brand ambassador of the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL), marking a major milestone in the evolution of motorsports in India. At the launch of ISRL Season 2, held in Mumbai, Salman unveiled not only the new season but also the ambitious ‘ISRL Proving Grounds’, a 7-acre racing facility near Pune aimed at nurturing grassroots talent. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Salman Khan reveals his love for bikes, his desire to promote biking infrastructure in India, and shares memories of his first biking experience. Listen in.