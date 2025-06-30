Sam Altman Explains Why Today's Devices Aren’t Built For The AI Era

In the Uncapped with Jack Altman podcast, Sam Altman Founder of OpenAI discusses how current computing devices—like smartphones and laptops—aren’t designed for the AI-first world. He reflects on past revolutions in computer form factors and explores how AI opens the door for entirely new types of devices, closer to those imagined in science fiction. With persistent presence, advanced sensors, and natural interfaces, the next generation of AI-native hardware could change how we interact with technology. Altman also highlights the importance of AI becoming a platform that integrates into everything—cars, websites, and beyond—for seamless continuity.