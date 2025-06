In the Uncapped with Jack Altman podcast, Sam Altman, Founder of OpenAI discuss how AI is already helping people build and scale small businesses. From automating market research to launching products and running e-commerce stores, AI is turning into a powerful business co-pilot. Altman also discusses AI's expanding role in science — from astrophysics to particle physics — and its potential in robotics and self-driving tech.

