Sanchar Saathi App: India Debates Privacy Vs Cyber Safety

A sweeping digital directive has stirred a nationwide debate after the government asked all smartphone manufacturers to pre-install its Sanchar Saathi app on every new device sold in India, with no option for users to decline at setup. While the government maintains that the app is designed to enhance cyber safety by helping citizens block stolen phones, detect fake IMEIs, report spam and track fraudulent connections, the move triggered a strong backlash from civil liberty groups, tech experts and opposition leaders who fear the implications of a default-on government app that cannot be disabled, as highlighted in Point 7B of the telecom ministry’s notice. As the uproar intensified, the government moved quickly to clarify its position, suggesting a possible rethink of the mandatory requirement. This video breaks down the core issues, the statements from key political voices, and the larger question confronting India today: Where does essential cyber security end and potential government overreach begin in a digital democracy?