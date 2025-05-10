Business Today
Sanjiv Puri : Indian Economy Resilient, Built On Strong Fundamentals

  • New Delhi,
  • May 10, 2025,
  • Updated May 10, 2025, 5:37 PM IST

In a strong statement, ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri condemned the savage attack in Pahalgam and extended full support to the Indian government’s firm yet measured response. Puri emphasized that India Inc stands united with the government and salutes the armed forces. He expressed confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy, built on robust macroeconomic fundamentals, and noted that the impact of recent events will be short-lived. While private CAPEX announcements remain strong, he stressed the need for quick execution. On global uncertainties and IMF funding, he reaffirmed that bailouts must be reserved for genuine development activities.

