Santosh Iyer Says Govt Transparent On E20, Mercedes Well-Prepared

Speaking to BTTV’s Chetan Bhutani, Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer said 2025 has been the “year of top-end vehicles” with the EQS SUV driving EV growth. He ruled out compromising on quality for price competitiveness, calling this the “best time to buy a Mercedes” before further hikes as exchange rates and input costs rise. While expecting the industry’s best-ever festive season, Iyer cautioned against strong double-digit growth due to recent price hikes. On ethanol blending, he said the government has been transparent on E20 since 2018-19 and Mercedes was fully prepared for the shift.