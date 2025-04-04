Satya Nadella, Bill Gates & Steve Ballmer Get Roasted By Copilot AI

In a light-hearted exchange, tech leaders engage in an AI-themed roast. Topics include one's legendary enthusiasm potentially short-circuiting AI, another's intimidating thoughtful gaze, and a third's deep passion for AI. The conversation touches on AI's ability to handle human energy, the importance of criticism for growth, and playfully suggests AI might one day run the show. The discussion concludes with a reference to cricket skills as a benchmark for AI advancement.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today