Sberbank’s Strategy To Connect Indian Investors With Russian Opportunities

In this exclusive conversation with Geeta Mohan, Senior Executive Editor of India Today, Egor Kavokin, Executive Director at Sberbank, discusses the immense potential for business collaboration between India and Russia. He highlights the challenges Indian investors face when exploring opportunities in Russia and explains how Sberbank’s new business development initiative is bridging the gap. With dedicated teams in Delhi and Moscow, Sberbank assists companies in identifying reliable partners, understanding legal frameworks, and expanding across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, FMCG, energy, and construction. Kavokin shares insights into how Indian and Russian companies can build lasting partnerships and unlock mutual growth in a unique, professional approach tailored for international business success.