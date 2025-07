State Bank of India’s ₹25,000-cr QIP has set new fund-raising records in the country. Speaking at an occasion at the National Stock Exchange marking 30 years of the bank’s listing, Chairman C S Setty said the fund-raiser attracted bids of an incredible ₹1.12 lakh crore, 64% of which were from foreign investors. He added that the funds will be used to augment capital buffers as well as supporting credit growth across all sectors.