SC Order On Stray Dogs: Relocate Stray Dogs Around Delhi-NCR To Shelters & Sterilize Them For Safety

Urban India faces a terrifying threat from stray dogs, often rabid, stalking and attacking residents, especially children, leading to countless rabies deaths and permanent disfigurements. Delhi-NCR, the epicenter of these incidents, reports over 35,000 dog bites in 2025 alone, with 49 rabies cases. The Supreme Court has stepped in with a landmark ruling, ordering all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be relocated from residential areas to dedicated shelters within eight weeks. Civic bodies, including the MCD and NDMC, are directed to construct shelters for approximately 5,000 dogs, equipped with sterilization, immunization, and CCTV monitoring to ensure no escapes. The court emphasized public safety, stating, “Infants and young children must not fall prey to rabies.” No stray dog, once sheltered, will be released back onto the streets. The ruling also warns of strict action against anyone obstructing the process, dismissing sentimental objections. With India accounting for 36% of global rabies deaths, this verdict is a critical step in curbing the stray dog menace, balancing public safety with humane treatment. Watch to explore how this judgment could transform Delhi’s streets and set a precedent for India’s fight against rabies.